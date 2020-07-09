Beautiful views and great wine at Anyela’s

The Finger Lakes has become a destination for wine lovers from around the world. This year, New Yorkers will have the Rieslings to themselves.

At Anyela’s Vineyard on the west side of Skaneateles Lake, you come for more than the wine. On a hillside high above Skaneateles Lake, the views are spectacular. The wine tastings have had to change this year as they are done with social distancing and are all outdoors.

You’ll also learn about the unusual way they grow grapes. Unlike the other wineries in the Finger Lakes, at Anyela’s, when the fall harvest is over, each and every vine is removed from the trellis and buried underground to protect them from the winter cold.