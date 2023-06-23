SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located next door to the Saratoga Race Course, you’ll find the Gardens at Yaddo. While many people know it as a pretty place to take photographs, one might be surprised to learn there’s a great love story behind this hidden oasis.

The serene 400-acre estate has a long legacy of serving as a home away from home for artists. Historical figures like Langston Hughes, Sylvia Plath and Truman Capote have spent time on the property.

Yaddo was founded in 1900 by Spencer Trask, a financier, and his wife Katrina Trask, a poet. It was a gift from a loving husband to his wife, now enjoyed by thousands. The gardens are the only part of the property that’s open to the public and it’s free.

Want to visit? The Gardens at Yaddo are open to the public Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.