World-class wineries right in your own back yard

The Finger Lakes region is renown for its wines. The region offers many different wine trails, which will take you to the region’s more than 100 wineries.

The Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail may only be 41 miles long, but it offers up many wineries. The tails as been around since the mid-1990s and is one of the smaller, and perhaps most scenic, wine trail.

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail is the first organized and longest-running wine trail in America. It was established in 1983. Along the trail, you can taste wine that has earned over 6,000 national and international medals. All Cayuga Lake Wine Trail members are dog-friendly and open year-round.

The Keuka Lake region is home to the ultimate in wine history. In 1860, the first bonded winery was established. It was also in this region that the first Vinifera vines were planted, sparking a renaissance in wine making.

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail was created in 1986. Today, the trail is the largest and most active wine trail in New York State, with a community of wineries dedicated to creating premium, award-winning wines suitable for every palate principally using grapes harvested within the federally recognized Seneca Lake viticultural area.

Be sure to check FingerLakesWineCountry.com or check-in with the winery you want to visit to make sure it is open.