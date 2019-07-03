Diamond Propane, a Ferrellgas company

At the end of the day, propane is propane. That’s not why you choose us.

For nearly 25 years, Diamond Propane has served residential, agricultural, industrial, and commercial customers in and around Potsdam, NY. As one of the leading propane companies in St. Lawrence County, we are now able to serve our local customers with the nationwide backing of Ferrellgas, who acquired Diamond Propane in the summer of 2018. As a Diamond Propane customer, you will continue to enjoy the very best propane service around, while also benefitting from our relationship with the nation’s leading propane provider. Our customers stay with us because we close their gates when we leave and ask about their day when they call – like any good neighbor would. We take care of you so you can focus on what really matters. Whether it’s your home, farm, or business, we’ve got the propane you need when you need it.

For your home

Receive propane deliveries from a provider you can trust. Enjoy friendly service and everyday low prices plus convenient payment and delivery options.

For your business

Enjoy on-time and on-budget propane service for your business, farm, or fleet. We’re here to help with the heavy lifting so you can focus on serving your customers.