CPL. Joel Boulden and SSG. Casey Raines responded to an EMS Assist on Ft. Drum. Little did they know this “routine call” would have them performing life saving measures and saving a woman’s life!
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Go Chiefs!’ This 1965 Chiefs cheerleader is still just as spunky as she was 54 years ago
- 49ers expect different Packers team in NFC title game
- On Location: Alex Hazard trains with the Watertown Wolves
- Digital Exclusive: Military Police save a woman’s life on Fort Drum
- A Living Local Business Spotlight: Maple Ridge Snow Park
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.