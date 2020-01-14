Digital Exclusive: Military Police save a woman’s life on Fort Drum

Digital Exclusives
CPL. Joel Boulden and SSG. Casey Raines responded to an EMS Assist on Ft. Drum. Little did they know this “routine call” would have them performing life saving measures and saving a woman’s life!

