SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a good view of the solar eclipse this year? If so, you now can see the rare astronomical treat at the Syracuse Met’s NBT Bank Stadium on Monday, April 8.

The Syracuse Mets and Visit Syracuse have partnered to present Total Eclipse of the Park at NBT Bank Stadium featuring live entertainment, a pre-eclipse pre-game ceremony and, of course, a view of the solar eclipse.

At the event, the first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive commemorative eclipse glasses upon entry, courtesy of Visit Syracuse.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event and we want to make it a completely memorable event for families in CNY. NBT Bank Stadium will provide a safe, memorable location to view the eclipse, and we will have a jam-packed, fun-filled afternoon to commemorate this historic event,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol

This special Monday game will also be the first-ever Dollar Monday at the Syracuse Mets, where fans will be able to enjoy popular Dollar Thursday specials, including:

$1 16 oz. fountain Coca-Cola beverages

$1 item in the Team Store

$2 Hofmann hot dogs & Coney’s

$3 16 oz. Coors, Labatt, Budweiser, Saranac products as well as 1911 hard ciders

“Visit Syracuse is excited to partner with the Syracuse Mets for this truly unique eclipse day event,” stated Visit Syracuse President and CEO, Danny Liedka. “Fans and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience 1 minute and 24 seconds of a total solar eclipse, all while enjoying the always amazing entertainment options provided by the Syracuse Mets organization. Don’t miss the chance to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event happening right here in Syracuse!”

Tickets for the Syracuse Mets 2024 season go on sale Saturday, March 2, at 9 a.m.

Fans can purchase season tickets, a flex plan or a flex plan plus now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone at 315-474-7833 x1 or online here.