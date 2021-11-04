Murphy wins 2nd term, a 1st for a Democratic governor in NJ since 1977

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly clinched a win in New Jersey’s nail-biter election, making him the first Democratic incumbent to be re-elected in the Garden State in decades, according to the Associated Press.

Watch Murphy’s victory speech here:

He’d been favored over Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, though the gubernatorial race had tightened in the final days and ballot counting showed the pair in a dead heat until the race was called.

New Jersey does not have an automatic recount law, but the candidates are permitted to request one. The party that wants a recount has to file a suit in State Superior Court in the counties where they want to contest tallies. That has to be done within 17 days of Election Day.

The Ciattarelli campaign released a statement Wednesday condemning projections of Murphy’s victory, adding that the New Jersey secretary of state had yet to reveal to the campaign the number of outstanding ballots.

With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey Secretary of State doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted. https://t.co/DnwIRASspC — Stami Williams (@StamiLW) November 3, 2021

A lawsuit filed the evening of the election by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, based on social media posts and local news reports, alleged that dozens of voters were turned away from polls. In some places, that was because electronic tablets used to check in voters struggled to connect to the internet.

The suit, which had sought to extend voting until 9:30 p.m., was denied by the court, the civil rights organization said. Polls closed at the expected time of 8 p.m.

Voters also headed to the polls to decide on the state Legislature; 120 seats in the Assembly and Senate were also on the ballot.

Murphy staked his chances on a substantial list of progressive laws he’s signed. Those include paid sick leave, a phased-in $15 minimum wage, higher taxes on the wealthy, taxpayer-financed community college and pre-kindergarten, among others.

The governor committed to not raising taxes further this upcoming term, but he would not commit to reducing taxes in a potential second term.

Murphy would also continue his millionaires tax.

The governor was first elected in 2017; he replaced then-Gov. Chris Christie. Before his election, Murphy served as former President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Germany from 2009 to 2013.

Murphy ran unopposed in this year’s Democratic primary.