Breaking Weather Email Alerts

RECENT VIDEOS

More News

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 78° 62°

Saturday

70° / 58°
Showers
Showers 58% 70° 58°

Sunday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 63°

Monday

83° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 61°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 80° 61°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 76° 61°

Thursday

75° / 59°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 75° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
68°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
74°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
72°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
68°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
66°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
65°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
65°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

3 AM
Showers
35%
64°

64°

4 AM
Showers
39%
64°

63°

5 AM
Showers
46%
63°

63°

6 AM
Rain
60%
63°

64°

7 AM
Showers
55%
64°

65°

8 AM
Showers
56%
65°

66°

9 AM
Showers
58%
66°

67°

10 AM
Showers
58%
67°