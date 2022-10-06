Empire Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers’ needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!

It is our mission to be the automotive home of drivers in the Lowville, NY area. We provide a vast selection of new and used vehicles, exceptional car care and customer service with a smile!

With competitive prices offered on every pre-owned model for sale on our lot, you won’t find a reason to visit any other dealership in Lowville.

We look forward to serving you!

Financing

We’re here to help you by going over every option clearly and will work hard to find the right plan for you. Give us a call for more information on value your trade-in and what your vehicles worth.

Whether adding accessories or protection packages, or figuring out the final details of your loan or lease package, we’ll guide you along the way.

Parts & Service

We’ll be by your side whenever you need any car service and repair work done in Lowville. What’s more, our auto parts team would be happy to get you whatever you need to keep your Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram vehicle on the road for many miles to come.

Location & Hours

7490 S. State St.

Lowville, NY 13367

Monday-Friday: 7:45am-5:30pm

Saturday: 7:45am-noon

Contact Us

Sales: 315-284-5092

Service: 315-544-2417

Parts: 315-544-3842