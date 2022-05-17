At Empire Tractor, Inc., our mission is to offer you the latest in parts and products at the best prices, and with unparalleled service. We pledge to use our best efforts to make your experience both beneficial and enjoyable.

We are a full service agricultural dealer with seven branch locations across Western, Central, and Upstate NY.

We proudly sell only the very best products including New Holland, Kubota, Kioti, Versatile, and a wide range of short line equipment such as Landoll, Kinze, Oxbo, SIP, Pik-Rite, Great Plains, Unverferth, EZ Trail, Woods, LandPride, Dixie Chopper, STIHL, and more!

Our friendly and knowledgeable parts, sales, and service staff are focused on you, your operation, and your success.

Give us a try, we’re here to help you grow!

Equipment

Harvesters, Hay & Forage, Motorsports, Outdoor Power, Skid Steers, Tillage, Tractors and more

Parts

Empire Tractor is loaded with parts inventory at 5 different locations. If we don’t have a part in stock, we can get it quickly. Our certified trained staff have endless resources for locating the parts you need.

Many of our parts managers have a vast experience in agricultural equipment. ET will go the distance to provide for all makes and models with extensive resources.

Service

Empire Tractor is a full service dealership for New Holland, Case IH, Kubota, and attachments, such as Woods and Land Pride. We also sell and service zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles, and STIHL outdoor power products.

Empire Tractor has a full fleet of on site service vehicles and factory trained and certified service technicians to address your service needs.

You may also reserve a service appointment or request a quote. Contact Empire Tractor Service today, we’ll keep you going.