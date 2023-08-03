WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An upcoming farmers’ market is pulling together artists and craftspeople from across the Adirondack Park. The 2023 Gathering of Adirondack Artists comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

The annual gathering is a chance for painters, jewelers, photographers, and more artists to join the farmers’ market’s weekly array of farmers. This year’s artists and artisans include:

  • By Eye Rustics
  • Cover Your Sass Botique
  • Crafteelilguy
  • For the Love of Rocks
  • Landscape Painting
  • L’il Bit O’ The Adirondacks
  • Little River Crafts
  • Mandala Dot Painting
  • Mac’s Pipes & Accessories
  • PaperPie
  • Personalized & Themed Items
  • Quilting by Sue Hull
  • Serendipity Spinners
  • Sylvia Vidal Photography
  • Unique Distressed Wood Furniture
  • Whistle Wing Print Cards
  • More TBA

Local authors will hold book signings. Kids craft kits will be available courtesy of Richards Library.

As always, the farmers’ market also offers recipes, connections with a Cornell Cooperative Extension master gardener, and live music – this week by Peter Burrall. Vendors at the market include:

  • Adirondack Harvest
  • Baked by Marlene at J. Gallup Farm
  • Calico Corner
  • Dawn’s Delights
  • Glens Falls Distillery
  • High Peaks Distillery/Adirondack Brewery
  • Juniper Hill Farm
  • Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm
  • North Country Microgreens
  • Sugar Mountain Cookies
  • Trillium Farm
  • Whitefield Farm
  • More TBA