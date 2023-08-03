WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An upcoming farmers’ market is pulling together artists and craftspeople from across the Adirondack Park. The 2023 Gathering of Adirondack Artists comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

The annual gathering is a chance for painters, jewelers, photographers, and more artists to join the farmers’ market’s weekly array of farmers. This year’s artists and artisans include:

By Eye Rustics

Cover Your Sass Botique

Crafteelilguy

For the Love of Rocks

Landscape Painting

L’il Bit O’ The Adirondacks

Little River Crafts

Mandala Dot Painting

Mac’s Pipes & Accessories

PaperPie

Personalized & Themed Items

Quilting by Sue Hull

Serendipity Spinners

Sylvia Vidal Photography

Unique Distressed Wood Furniture

Whistle Wing Print Cards

More TBA

Local authors will hold book signings. Kids craft kits will be available courtesy of Richards Library.

As always, the farmers’ market also offers recipes, connections with a Cornell Cooperative Extension master gardener, and live music – this week by Peter Burrall. Vendors at the market include: