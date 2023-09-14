GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dice, figures, and boards full of adventure – all in downtown Glens Falls. The 6th annual Adirondacon Tabletop Gaming Convention comes to the Charles R. Wood Theater at the end of September, with new activities and lots to play.

The annual tabletop and board game festival comes to Glens Falls from Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. The festival offers a library of over 500 board and tabletop games for free play after the price of admission. Visitors can try out games on their own or enjoy guided sessions, including kid- and family-friendly games guided by the Crandall Public Library teen center.

Every year, it takes a lot of players to put on the show. This year’s Adirondacon features visits from indie game designers Agnus Dei Studios, DPH Games, Sour Llama Studios, and Super Salvage Systems. One of this year’s sponsors, Glens Falls-based board game tavern Go Play With Your Food, will host an afterparty from 10 p.m. to midnight on Saturday night. Convention attendees will get 10% off their purchases at the tavern.

Convention tickets are priced for preregistration at $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday, or $30 for the full weekend. Walk-ins are priced at $25 for Saturday, $20 for Sunday, or $35 for both. Kids under 12 get in for free. This year’s convention once again supports the Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center, a chapter of the North Shore Animal League, which will be onsite with kittens.

The convention runs gaming hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with doors open at 9:30 a.m. both days. In addition to Go Play With Your Food, other sponsors for this year’s Adirondacon include Rutland, Vermont-based Draw Go Games, Whitehall-based Freakopolis Geekery, and Hudson Falls-based First Stall Productions.