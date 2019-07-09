Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort announces partnership with The Stars Group Inc.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribally-owned casino, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort (AMCR), today announced an agreement with global iGaming leader, The Stars Group. The alliance will support AMCR’s introduction of retail sports betting to the North Country Region, a milestone for AMCR as New York State moves toward regulated sports wagering. The agreement also grants The Stars Group an option to operate and brand real-money online sports betting, poker, and casinos in New York on a first-skin basis, subject to license availability, state law, and regulatory approvals.

Earlier this month, the New York Gaming Commission approved rules and regulations for licensing, opening, and operating sports betting facilities in the state. Todd Papineau, General Manager of Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort remarked, “Our highly experienced team is thrilled to announce a state-of-the-art sports betting experience in partnership with The Stars Group. With online betting and gaming solutions and FOX Bet and PokerStars brands, we believe The Stars Group is positioned to become a leader in the U.S. online betting and gaming industry — and our casino is excited to connect our sports enthusiasts with the next generation of interactive gaming.” Wagers will be accepted through kiosks as soon as the state permits sports wagering.

In anticipation of sports betting regulations permitting wagering in the state, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort’s renovation planning kicked off months ago, and construction of the 5,200 square-foot interactive venue, Stick’s Sports Bar & Sports Book, is starting. The luxury sports lounge, featuring a high-definition video wall and 25 television screens, is expected to open in the fall of 2019. Expanded dining and beverage options will feature the on-premise seasonal craft brewery selection from Maple Brewing and a new menu, offering even more excitement to the 130,000 square-foot casino floor.

Robin Chhabra, CEO of FOX Bet, stated, “We are excited to announce this agreement with the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, which further strengthens our market access as we work to build our FOX Bet business into one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market.”

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort (AMCR) is owned by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of Akwesasne, NY. The property includes 130,000 square feet of gaming with more than 1,500 of the newest slot and video poker titles, a large selection of table games, poker room, and the 650-seat Mohawk Bingo Palace. AMCR offers a variety of entertainment with shows and concert, as well as Live DJ’s and bands in Cascades Bar & Lounge. There are five food venues which include the Native Harvest Buffet, Maple Steak & Ale, Sticks Sports Bar & Grill, Rapids Food Court, and Cedars Coffee featuring Starbucks™ beverages and the newly completed on-site brewery, Maple Brewing. In addition, AMCR offers a 150-room hotel, which features banquet rooms and meeting space, the relaxing Sweetgrass Spa, and an indoor pool. AMCR is the premier resort destination in New York’s North Country.

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino, and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world’s most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group’s vision is to become the world’s favorite iGaming destination, and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.