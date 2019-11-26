‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ breaks 3 Guinness World Records

BELLEVUE, WA – SEPTEMBER 06: Global icon Mariah Carey announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory during the grand opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

The Queen of Christmas got an early gift this year courtesy of Guinness World Records.

During her holiday concert in Las Vegas over the weekend, Mariah Carey was presented with a record-breaking title certificate for her Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as well as a copy of the Guinness World Records 2020 edition.

The song recently broke the record for highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart by a solo artist. It also earned the title for most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) and most weeks in the U.K. singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

“We’re excited to welcome Mariah Carey into the Guinness World Records family through her incredible achievements for her hit single, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You,'” Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric said in a statement.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Carey’s holiday album, “Merry Christmas.” Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour” finishes up its Las Vegas run on Nov. 30 and picks up again on the East Coast Dec. 7.