LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the end of the summer, Six Flags Great Escape is retiring an Olympic-scale venerated ride. It’s the Alpine Bobsled’s 25th and final season in use – so get your sledding in while you can.

“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to a popular attraction, especially something as unique as Alpine Bobsled,” said Park President Rebecca Wood. “We always have our eye on new ways to excite our guests and retiring older attractions is a necessary part of that process. We will continue to evaluate this space for future enhancements we know our guests will love.”

The Olympics-inspired ride will take its final run on Monday, Sept. 4. The ride functions as a trackless roller coaster, sending riders through a themed toboggan half-pipe at a top speed of 35 miles per hour.

The 1,500-foot ride had a life prior to coming to Lake George. The ride was first constructed at New Jersey-based Six Flags Great Adventure in 1984, then operated at Six Flags Great America in Chicago from 1989 to 1995. The ride was inspired by the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid.