SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Salem Volunteer Fire Department is set to host an annual feast next month. The department’s annual fall BBQ takes place from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

This year’s annual dinner is takeout-only, with orders needed ahead of time. Those looking to get in on the BBQ goodness can buy a ticket at the Salem Agway, Salem Hardware, or the fire department, located at 53 South Main St.

For $15, diners get a choice of a half chicken or half rack of ribs. Either option comes with a baked potato, baked beans, roll, and dessert. Orders can also be made by phone call to (518) 321-9430, or (518) 461-3317.

The fire department is hosting several other community events over the fall. Beginner’s line dancing classes will be held on Sept. 21 and 28 and Oct. 5 and 12, running from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for $20 per class. On Oct. 8, the department hosts a breakfast and craft fair from 7 to 11 a.m., followed by an American Red Cross blood drive on Sept. 8.