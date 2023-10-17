MUMBAI, India (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday despite some “no” votes from her new colleagues.

Eight new IOC members were voted in to make a total of 107 drawn from royal families, sports officials, current and former athletes, and leaders from politics and industry.

After being summoned to the lectern by Princess Nora of Liechtenstein, the longest serving IOC member at 39 years, Yeoh read the 104-word oath while holding a corner of the Olympic flag — white with five colored rings.

“I promise to fight against all forms of discrimination and dedicate myself in all circumstances to promote the interests of the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Movement,” Yeoh said to complete the oath.

Like the other new recruits, Yeoh was presented with a golden medallion by IOC president Thomas Bach.

Member duties at annual IOC meetings include approving recommended candidates as future Olympic hosts. In Paris next year, they could also be asked to change Olympic rules to allow Bach to seek a third term as president in 2025 beyond the current 12-year limit.

Yeoh, who has ties to the United Nations representing her home country Malaysia, was elected in a 67-9 vote by secret ballot. Her membership comes in the same year as her Oscar win for best actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

She also is an international campaigner for road safety in partnership with her husband, Jean Todt, the former head of the Ferrari team in Formula One racing. He also previously served as president of FIA, the governing body of motorsports.

The only unanimous vote Tuesday was the 76-0 result for Cecilia Tait, a three-time Olympian in volleyball and a former congresswoman from Peru. Tait helped Peru win a silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The first Israeli to win an Olympic medal, Yael Arad, also was elected Tuesday, 71-5. Now president of the Israeli Olympic committee, she won silver in judo at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Other new members include Hungarian government sports executive Balázs Fürjes, German sports official Michael Mronz and Tunisian lawyer Mehrez Boussayene.

Two recently elected presidents of governing bodies in Olympic sports also got membership: Petra Sörling of Sweden from table tennis and Kim Jae-youl of South Korea from the International Skating Union.

IOC members are nominally volunteers but can receive $7,000 each year for administrative costs. They are entitled to receive $450 each day they are at meetings, plus on travel days.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games