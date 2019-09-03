‘Bachelor in Paradise’ preview: Caelynn’s romance with Connor may be doomed

Caelynn Miller-Keyes can’t seem to catch a break.

After Dean Unglert left her — and the show — she’s seemingly happy again with Connor Saeli, but maybe not for long.

In a preview of tonight’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Unglert returns.

“Dude,” Miller-Keyes moaned, upon seeing her ex walking up the beach.

“Bachelor in Paradise” has been a frustrating place for Miller-Keyes. First, she found herself in a love triangle (or quadralateral?) with Blake Horstmann, and then, after beginning a relationship with Unglert, was dumped on her birthday.

Saeli seemed to be a welcome breath of fresh air.

“It feels good to know that I have something safe and good,” she said of their relationship.

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 pm on ABC50.