‘Bachelor in Paradise’ preview: John Paul Jones sobs to Tayshia

John Paul Jones knows his dust-up with Derek Peth may have had ramifications with Tayshia Adams, and he’s not happy about it.

In a preview of tonight’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,” he begs her to forgive him.

Breaking down in tears, Jones tells Adams that he’d be devastated to lose her.

“I just wanted to let you know just how strong my feelings are for you,” he said, beginning to cry. “I don’t want to scare you away.”

In last week’s episode, Adams confronted Peth, accusing him of manipulating Adams and using his fame to attract women.

For her part, Adams has called the drama “exhausting.”

