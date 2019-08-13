Bachelorette Hannah Brown reveals she’s ‘struggling’

This image released by ABC shows Hannah Brown from the season finale of “The Bachelorette.” On Tuesday’s finale, viewers saw Brown get engaged to Jed Wyatt. Their happiness was short-lived because the day after their engagement she learned he had a girlfriend when he joined the show. Cameras rolled as she confronted him for more information. (Mark Bourdillon/ABC via AP)

Amidst all the drama surrounding Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” the 24-year-old is now taking time to reflect with how she is dealing with the madness.

Brown recently penned a lengthy Instagram note in which she explained how much her life has transformed in the last year — and also admitted that she is “struggling.”

“Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette,” she began in the caption of her post. “I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

The Bachelorette, who famously broke off her engagement with Jed Wyatt after learning he had a girlfriend when he went on the show, says she is now single.

“My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous,” she continued in the post.

However, she detailed some positive effects have also come from her transparency.

“I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex,” she wrote. “I’m living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore.”

But she revealed that this increased attention and different way of life has impacted many close relationships in her life.

“I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode,” she wrote. “I feel guilty because I don’t have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can’t keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now.”

Brown added that she’s not ungrateful for the tremendous opportunities she’s received — and fully acknowledges her many blessings in life — but, “it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on.”

She added that she was sharing the note, to “remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed.”

“Life is beautiful, but wild,” she added. “I think it’s okay to be strong-to know you’re strong-but to still feel weak simultaneously. I believe that’s when the magic happens.”

Brown also noted that she’s optimistic about her future. “My spirit has opportunity to grow and blossom from this place,” she wrote. “Healing and restoration can happen.”

