BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Backstreet Boys are coming to Buffalo and Saratoga this year on their DNA World Tour.
The group will perform Saturday, July 25 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, and return to the area, September 11 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Tickets range from $39 through $300 and go on sale Friday, February 14 at Livenation.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season
- Keselowski plays repair man in rush to fix Daytona 500 car
- Thousands wake up without power after winter storm knocks out National Grid in Capital Region
- Lawmakers push to require seat belts in back seat
- Backstreet Boys coming to Buffalo, Saratoga
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.