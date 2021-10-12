Bill Burr coming to SPAC in 2022, tickets on sale Friday

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bill Burr announced he will be coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on August 27, 2022, for his amphitheater tour, Bill Burr (Slight Return).
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit Bill Burr’s website.
Bill Burr, one of the most famous comedians in the world, has done a wide range of projects throughout his career. He hosts his Monday Morning Podcast, voice acts on F Is For Family, hosted Saturday Night Live last year, and starred in the new Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island.
Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour dates:
- 4-1-22 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
- 4-2-22 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino *
- 4-3-22 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino *
- 4-7-22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC^
- 4-8-22 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium^
- 4-21-22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
- 4-22-22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^
- 4-23-22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- 4-24-22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- 5-12-22 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
- 5-14-22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 5-20-22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 5-21-22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
- 6-16-22 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- 6-17-22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- 6-18-22 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- 6-23-22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- 6-24-22 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
- 6-25-22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- 7-30-22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre **^
- 8-10-22 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^
- 8-23-22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- 8-26-22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- 8-27-22 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center