GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Balloon Festival is getting geared up to send dozens of shapes and colors up into the skies above the Glens Falls and Queensbury area. On Saturday, guitarist Billy Dean is bringing his music to town to join in the celebration.

Dean is set to play some of his hits at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Grammy-nominated guitarist will come to town with classic hits like “If There Hadn’t Been You,” “Billy the Kid,” and “Somewhere in my Broken Heart.” A performance by Art-N-Shawna, part of the local band Grit N’ Whiskey, joins as the opening act.

Dean’s accolades include being named ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist of 1992. That same year, he was a nominee at the Grammy Awards and the Country Music Awards. Saturday’s show will include music and stories from over the years, and close with a question and answer segment.

Dean’s stop in Glens Falls is the final installment in the city’s Country Concerts Close Up series. Other entertainers to come to town this year have included Billy Gilman, Larry Gatlin, and Suzy Boggus.

This year is the 50th of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. Fun takes flight on Wednesday, Sept. 20. See the full schedule.