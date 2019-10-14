‘Black-ish’ cast opens up about 6 seasons growing up together

The stars of “Black-ish” opened up about what the last six seasons has meant to them as the happy on-screen family.

Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Tracee Ellis Ross, Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner and Marsai Martin, all joined “Good Morning America” and spoke about their real chemistry both on and off screen.

“[It’s the] most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” Anderson said. “Best cast I’ve ever worked with. It gets no better than what we’ve all been doing for the last six years — that’s all I can say about everybody.”

Fishburne, who guest stars as the paternal head of the family, said he has treasured watching the young cast grow up.

“One of the greatest things for us, I can say I think, is watching these young people grow up in front of us,” he said. “They were wonderful kids to start with, but now they’re young adults and they’ve become really wonderful young adults and we’re very proud of them.”

BLACK-ISH – ABC’s “black-ish” stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Jenifer Lewis, Austin and Berlin Gross, Laurence Fishburne, Marsai Martin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and Miles Brown.more +

Ellis Ross, who was known for “Girlfriends” long before the hit ABC family comedy sitcom, was pleasantly surprised to hear their three younger co-stars knew of her role on the former TV series.

“I remember going into the audition and I was like, ‘Oh, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross from “Girlfriends,” so that was one of the driving factors,” Scribner, who was born the year the show premiered, said.

Brown, whose character Jack gets cut from the basketball team on the show, revealed it’s actually his favorite sport adding, “I should say I’m decent.”

“It was just different cause I had to get in the mood that I was sad that I got cut from the basketball team, when normally that’s not the case,” he boasted.

The latest episode of “Black-ish” airs on ABC50 Tuesday night.