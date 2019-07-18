Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are hitched

FILE – This Jan. 6, 2018 file photo shows Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford at the 2018 BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party in Los Angeles. Landecker said, Thursday, July 18, 2019, she wed Whitford. The got married by political activist Ady Barkan at the courthouse in Santa Barbara. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — With a nod to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Amy Landecker announced on Instagram that she is “of Bradley,” elopement style.

Landecker said Thursday she wed her fellow “Handmaid” co-star Bradley Whitford with their children and dogs, Izzy and Otis, as witnesses. They were married by political activist Ady Barkan at the courthouse in Santa Barbara.

The groom wore a blue suit jacket. The bride held a bouquet and tied the knot in a blue print day dress.

Whitford plays Joseph Lawrence and Landecker played Mrs. Mackenzie on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the hit Hulu series. Representatives for the couple confirmed the happy news.