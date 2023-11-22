LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Long Island-based film company is taking one of their feel-good Christmas movies up to New York’s winter wonderland: the Adirondacks.

A Jar Full of Christmas is set to be shot in Lake Placid from Dec. 4 through Dec. 21, 2023.

Candice Cain, the owner and president of Gemelli Films, posted a form asking for extras and actors for the soon-to-be movie.

This form was created following an influx of emails she received from those interested in being featured in the movie.

“I have received literally thousands of messages regarding A Jar Full of Christmas, filming in Lake Placid next month. Most of those messages were about being in the film,” she wrote in a post on Facebook.

Cain is also in need of the following crew positions:

Makeup artist

A hairstylist

1st assistant director

Key grip

Grip

Set designer

Production assistants

Catering

Background actors

She has also said that she is offering product placement and brand integration opportunities within the movie.

“I am also seeking a bunch of locations: house (where we can stay AND film), diner, restaurant, lodge / cozy restaurant, school, office, skating rink, sledding hill with night sledding, church, large meeting space (like a hotel ballroom or school gymnasium) and a parking lot or garage,” Cain wrote in a post in the We Love Lake Placid Facebook group.

Even though we don’t know what the movie is about just yet, it’s safe to assume that it involves one big city persona and a small-towner, which ends with a happily ever after.

A Jar Full of Christmas isn’t Gemelli Films’ first movie.

Cain has written and directed 11 previous movies, with multiple more in the works, according to the company’s website.

One of her more notable workings includes What Happened Last Night featuring David Otunga and Amber Rose, and Deck The Heart, one of her many Hallmark-style movies.

Gemelli Films can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

