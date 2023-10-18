UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — He’ll be listening…at Moe’s.

Kelsey Grammer will be in attendance when the Moe’s Tavern Pop-up Pub takes over the 16 Stone Brewpub and Seltzery on Erie Street in Utica on Thursday, October 26.

Grammer, who occasionally guest-stars on the long-running animated sitcom “The Simpsons” as Sideshow Bob, will be behind the bar from 3-5 pm on Thursday, October 26 pouring Faith American Ale from his brewery of the same name.

The 68-year-old actor has also starred in the sitcoms “Frasier” and “Cheers.” More recently, Grammer has acted in the movies “Jesus Revolution” and “Office Race.”

The family-friendly event will also feature Simpsons-themed characters and dishes (including a child-sized plate called “The Maggie”). Guests are encouraged to wear their own Simpsons costumes.

The pop-up tavern will take place on the following days:

Tickets are required for entry and can be purchased on the Moe’s Pop-Up Bar website. Pubgoers will also receive a flight of Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror”-themed cocktails or mocktails with the purchase of a ticket.