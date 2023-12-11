SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone’s favorite performers will be back in Syracuse come April 2024.

Cirque du Soleil’s production, Corteo, was premiered back in 2005, and is one of their most popular shows.

Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil.

“Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy, and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth,” said Cirque du Soleil.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality. Cirque du Soleil

Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil.

Corteo will be presented at Upstate Medical Arena for five shows only from April 4-7, 2024.

General tickets will on sale on Dec. 18, CLICK HERE.

Tickets are available to Cirque Club members as of today at 10 a.m.

Show Schedule