Comedian Andy Dick reports attack in New Orleans

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2013, file photo, comedian Andy Dick arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at The Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter. He tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone knocked him to the ground with a punch early Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter.

Dick tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone knocked him to the ground with a punch early Saturday.

The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show “NewsRadio.” He was performing at a nightspot before the alleged assault.

Dick says he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, adding he was observed there for what he described as a “possible brain bleed.”

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says the performer didn’t have any reason to expect to be attacked. He says he was “flabbergasted” by what happened.

State police haven’t made any arrests.