Cult classics creep into the Manlius Cinema this Halloween season

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Instead of streaming cult classics this Halloween, why not see them on the big screen?

While you can watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus” at select Central New York theaters this year, nothing compares to what the Manlius Cinema is doing.

This “spooky season,” you can watch not one, not two, but eight Halloween cult classics at the Manlius Cinema.

The cinema is showing the eight Halloween cult classics for a full two weeks, starting back on Oct. 17 and ending on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Courtesy of Manlius Cinema

Manlius Cinema Presents Halloween 2023 includes the following films:

The cinema isn’t only getting into the Halloween Spirit with movies but with decorations.

A.W.Wander owners Dan Chapman and Joe Ori, who became the owners of the cinema in 2022, put up a beastly sight, a 12-foot “Predator of the Night” that stands over moviegoers who dare to see what’s inside.

Manlius Cinema Owners Dan Chapman and Joe Ori putting up Halloween Decorations. Courtesy of Cyndi Kelder of a neighboring business, Mrs. Kelder’s Cakes.

More information on show times and tickets can be found on the Manlius Cinema website.