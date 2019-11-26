‘Dancing With the Stars’ champs discuss their big win

Hannah Brown and her professional dance partner Alan Bersten took home the Mirrorball on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night, winning season 28 of the hit show.

The duo defeated three other competing teams: Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko.

The finalists then headed to “Good Morning America” Tuesday morning for an amazing after-party to discuss the wild season and what pushed them to the finish line.

“It feels incredible,” Bersten said on his and Brown’s victory. “It is a dream come true, and I was honestly shocked and speechless. Hannah did such a good job, and I’m so proud of her.”

“It was awesome,” Brown added. “I’m really thankful.”

Bersten, in his fourth season on the show, also spoke about how competitive this particular season was.

“Everyone was so good this season and, you know, there was one week when Hannah did the quickstep and I was like, you know what, I feel like we’re starting to build some momentum, but Lauren, Ally and Kel have been incredible,” he shared. “But Hannah really did become — she really showed her true colors in the dance moves.”

“All the finalists did incredible, and it was a pleasure to share this amazing journey with you guys,” Bersten told the other finalists.

Brown also reflected on how far she’s come.

“I literally was in the audience a year — almost two years ago and just somebody that was in New York and wanted to come watch the show and now I’m on — this is crazy,” she said about “DWTS.”

Another finalist, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, who previously opened up on being bullied for her dancing, spoke about the impact of the show on her life and her confidence.

“It’s the best to kind of have a redemption story in a way,” she shared.

“Sasha and I have been through so much,” she continued. “This guy’s changed my life. He’s changed me as a person, as a dancer, and I cannot say enough words on how thankful I am for him and this entire experience and everyone here. Honestly, we’ve had the greatest time.”

During her “GMA” appearance, she also performed her new single, “No Good.”

Lauren Alaina, another finalist, also spoke about her transformation on the dance floor.

“I wasn’t much of a dancer before this show so, no, I never expected to dance to my own music video,” the country music singer said about her new “Getting Good” video, which also stars her “DWTS” partner, Gleb Savchenko.

She also joked about how she worked with Savchenko throughout the season on “how to be sexy.”

“We literally spent an entire day on me making a sexy face,” she shared with a laugh.

Kel Mitchell, who advanced to the finals alongside his partner Witney Carson, spoke about one of his best dances from the season — when he showed off his quick feet.

“I’m from Chicago, and that is a dance in Chicago we do called Chicago foot-working, so they allowed us to do it and Witney threw in there and let me do it,” he shared.

He then showed “GMA’s” Michael Strahan how to do the dance:

Congrats to all the finalists on a hard-fought season!