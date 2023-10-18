TURNING STONE RESORT & CASINO (WSYR-TV) — Dancing with the Stars: Live! is back on tour and will be returning to Turning Stone Resort & Casino on Jan. 21, 2024.

The show will feature professional dancers from the hit television series performing new dance numbers and some of the favorite dances seen in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Special guest Julianne Hough will be joining the tour.

Hough co-hosts Dancing with the Stars and has been in films such as Rock of the Ages and the 2011 remake of Footloose.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to TS Rewards Members on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Public sale of the tickets will then start on Friday, Oct. 20, also at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought online at Ticketmaster.