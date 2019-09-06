Demi Lovato posts unedited bikini photo: ‘Sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body’

Demi Lovato is going to love herself for exactly who she is, no matter what.

The empowered singer and activist posted a raw bikini pic Thursday, adding that it was her “biggest fear” but she’s also tired of worrying about what people think about her body.

“A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me” she wrote in an Instagram post.

She said this next chapter in her life will be about “being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards.”

“So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day,” she added.

Lovato is also done with crazy diets and depriving herself of the good things in life like “a real birthday.”

“Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too!” she continued.

She also revealed that she’s working on new music, even an “anthem.”

“I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too,” she said.

Lovato got some pretty inspiring support from another body positive activist, Bebe Rexha.

“Yes yes yes,” the fellow singer wrote.

Model Ashley Graham added, “Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!” Hailey Bieber wrote, “U LOOK INCREDIBLE.”

But one comment stuck out. Former “Bachelorette” contestant Mike Johnson wrote, “Look at me like that again love yaself.”

Ummmm, yes that’s the same contestant that Lovato was crushing on hard during the season.

One fan wrote, “the love they both deserve.”

Only time will tell what happens between these two stars.