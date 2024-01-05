SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t gotten tickets, there is still time.

Jan. 4 through 7, Disney on Ice will present Mickey’s Search Party at the Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial.

Show schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.