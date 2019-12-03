Don’t miss ‘CMA Country Christmas’ tonight on ABC50

A "Grey's Anatomy" episode that aired in March made headlines for its focus on sexual assault. According to a new study, it had a societal impact, too.

The study, published by JAMA Network and conducted using Google Trends and data provided by the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), revealed that inquiries for the term 'RAINN' increased 41%. The search for "rape" was up 8% and according to the organization, calls to RAINN increased 43% in the 48 hours after the episode aired.