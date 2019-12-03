Don’t miss ‘CMA Country Christmas’ tonight on ABC50

Trisha Yearwood will host and perform on the 10th annual “CMA Country Christmas.”
The two-hour music celebration features a night filled with Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind collaborations by Yearwood, Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young. “CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association.
Don’t miss “CMA Country Christmas” tonight at 9pm on ABC50!