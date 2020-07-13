Don’t miss the music event of summer: ‘CMA Best of Fest’ airs July 13 on ABC50

(WWTI) – Calling all country music fans! The Country Music Association and ABC are set to host the hottest country music event of the summer when “CMA Best of Fest” features a retrospective of more than 25 unforgettable performances from the past 16 years of CMA Fest in Nashville.
The event will be hosted by Luke Bryan on Monday, July 13 at 8pm and will feature performances by:
- Trace Adkins
- Lauren Alaina
- Jason Aldean
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Dierks Bentley
- Garth Brooks
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Dan + Shay
- Lzzy Hale
- Sam Hunt
- Joan Jett
- Lada A
- Miranda Lambert
- Lil Nas X
- Little Big Town
- Tim McGraw
- Maren Morris
- Brad Paisley
- Rascal Flatts
- Thomas Rhett
- Darius Rucker
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
- Dwight Yoakam
- Zac Brown Band
There will be special appearances made by:
- Bobby Bones
- Jim Gaffigan
- Kirk Herbstreit
- Peyton Manning
- Lionel Richie
- Gwen Stefani
- Michael Strahan
- Rita Wilson
