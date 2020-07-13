Don’t miss the music event of summer: ‘CMA Best of Fest’ airs July 13 on ABC50

(WWTI) – Calling all country music fans! The Country Music Association and ABC are set to host the hottest country music event of the summer when “CMA Best of Fest” features a retrospective of more than 25 unforgettable performances from the past 16 years of CMA Fest in Nashville.

The event will be hosted by Luke Bryan on Monday, July 13 at 8pm and will feature performances by:

Trace Adkins

Lauren Alaina

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Garth Brooks

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Billy Ray Cyrus

Dan + Shay

Lzzy Hale

Sam Hunt

Joan Jett

Lada A

Miranda Lambert

Lil Nas X

Little Big Town

Tim McGraw

Maren Morris

Brad Paisley

Rascal Flatts

Thomas Rhett

Darius Rucker

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Dwight Yoakam

Zac Brown Band

There will be special appearances made by:

Bobby Bones

Jim Gaffigan

Kirk Herbstreit

Peyton Manning

Lionel Richie

Gwen Stefani

Michael Strahan

Rita Wilson

