SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ll no longer be walking into the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater for concerts and events, as the venue now has a new name.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 20, the venue will now be known as the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Empower announced they are taking over the naming rights, formally held by St. Joe’s hospital for the last five years.

Representatives from Empower told NewsChannel 9 that it feels good to have their namesake in a location they call home.

“It’s super important for us to invest back into the communities that we live, work and play in. We were born and raised here in Syracuse. Most of our membership is here in Central New York, so to be able to give back and invest in a gathering place that is as well known and well-loved as the Amphitheater is important to us,” said Chris Keller, chief marketing officer at Empower Federal Credit Union.

St. Joseph’s also made a statement on the change, saying that they are committed to ensuring a smooth transition to Empower Federal Credit Union.

“We have very much enjoyed the positive exposure and national name recognition associated with our name-in-title sponsorship of the Amphitheater at Lakeview. It has been an honor to be such a prominent part of the venue for the last five years, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition to Empower Federal Credit Union. Music is a healing art, and as we stated when we took on this sponsorship in 2018, we firmly believe it is an important part of the culture of our diverse community and our healing ministry.”

The first concert next year at the official Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview will be Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again show on June 21, 2024.