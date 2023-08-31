LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The water will probably still be warm for a while, but summer vacation season is coming to a close. That doesn’t mean any shortage of things going on around Lake George, though.
The start of September comes with Labor Day weekend, which this year sees the return of a bigger, better Adirondack Independence Music Festival. Further on into the month, jazz, balloons, and even large amounts of garlic come to the lake.
Ongoing events
- Oktoberfest begins at The Great Escape
- Every weekend in September and October
- German-inspired cuisine, craft beers and ciders, and festive music and games at Six Flags Great Escape
- Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor, 1172 Route 9, Queensbury
- Daily admission
- Lake George Dinner Theater: Marriage is Murder
- Showings Mondays-Saturdays starting Thursday, Sept. 14
- Dinner theater following a divorced couple forced to collaborate in Hollywood
- Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9, Lake George
- $48.50 – $82.50
Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4
- Adirondack Independence Music Festival
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3
- Second annual music festival, featuring moe. and Dark Star Orchestra; see full lineup
- Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
- Tickets range from $70 to $330
- Fridays at the Lake concert series
- Friday, Sept. 1, 6 – 9:30 p.m.
- Final Friday night concert of the summer
- Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George
- Free
- Bolton Art & Craft Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Up to 25 artisans and artists vending
- 5 Cross St., Bolton Landing
- Bring cash
- Lake George Triathlon Festival
- Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3
- Annual triathlon featuring Alpha Sprint, Alpha Olympic, Alpha 70.3 distances
- Battlefield Park and Million Dollar Beach, Lake George
- Find out how to sign up
- Bolton Landing Labor Day celebration
- Monday, Sept. 4, 5-8 p.m.
- A celebration of Labor Day with live music and fireworks
- Rogers Memorial Park, Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
- Free
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10
- Adirondack Nationals Car Show
- Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10
- Hundreds of classic cars on display in Lake George
- Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Fort William Henry and Shepard Park, Lake George
- Free
- Otis Mountain Get Down
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10
- Annual music festival at a small-capacity venue
- Otis Mountain, Lobdell Lane, Elizabethtown
- Sold out
- Adirondack VetteFest
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10
- 31st annual Corvette festival in Glens Falls, benefitting Operation Santa Claus, Operation At Ease, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research
- Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
- Free
- Second Saturday Flea
- Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monthly flea market at The Shirt Factory
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls
- Bring cash
Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 10-16
- Lake George Restaurant Week
- Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 10-16
- Restaurants around Lake George offer three-course prix-fixe meals using New York-local ingredients – visitors can vote for their favorites
- See full list of participating restaurants
- $35 per restaurant
- Apple Festival at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market
- Friday, Sept. 15, 3-6 p.m.
- Apples take center stage at the weekly farmers market
- Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, Warrensburg
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17
- Jazz at the Lake: Lake George Jazz Weekend
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17
- Annual weekend of live jazz music organized by the Lake George Arts Project
- Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George
- Free
- Bluegrass in Heaven
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 15-17, 7:30 p.m. – midnight
- Annual bluegrass festival on Lake George featuring Michael Cleveland, Flamekeeper, and Drank the Gold
- Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay
- $80 all-access pass, $40 regular pass, $10 youth pass
- Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Food festival featuring garlic and peppers and related items like hot sauces, jams, baked good, and art
- Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
- Free
- King George Fishing Derby
- Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17, 6-10 a.m.
- Fishing competition on Lake George with $7,000 cash prizes for biggest catch in lake trout, salmon, bass, and northern pike categories
- Lake George Village Public Docks, Beach Road, Lake George
- $55 for adults, $15 for juniors
- Great American Brewery Run ADK 5K
- Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 5K race starting and ending at Adirondack Pub & Brewery
- Adirondack Brewing Company, 33 Canada St., Lake George
- Sign up for $49, $45 for a virtual option, and $25 to take part in the ADK Stein Hoist Challenge
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24
- Adirondack Balloon Festival
- Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24
- 50th annual festival bringing 90+ hot air balloons to the Glens Falls area
- Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, 443 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury; and Crandall Park, Glens Falls
- Free
- Glass pumpkin fundraiser
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Glass demonstrations and sales benefitting the North Creek Depot Museum
- 21 Railroad Place #1, North Creek
- SAM Fund Unicorn Rodeo
- Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 4:30 – 11 p.m.
- Sixth annual concert and rodeo in support of local musicians in the Stony Creek area
- 1000 Acres Ranch, Stony Creek
- Free
- Kris Kringle Christmas Festival
- Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 23-24
- Christmas festival including decorations, gifts, Santa outfits, crafts, toys, games, entertainment
- Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Boulevard, Lake George
- Bring cash
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
- Lake George Merchant Sidewalk Sales
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
- Sidewalk sales around the village of Lake George
- Village of Lake George
- Bring cash
- Warrensburg World’s Largest Garage Sale
- Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
- Annual vendor fair in Warrensburg featuring over 500 sellers ranging from antiques, toys, collectibles, and more
- Downtown Warrensburg
- Bring cash
- Ticonderoga FallFest
- Saturday, Sept. 30
- Sixth annual festival, schedule TBA
- Ticonderoga
- Fright Fest begins at The Great Escape
- Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1
- Halloween-themed Fright Fest season begins at Six Flags Great Escape, featuring scare actors, trick-or-treating, and more
- Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor, 1172 Route 9, Queensbury
- Price of admission; see more details on what’s new
- Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Annual festival with horses, a corn maze, food and drink
- Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga
- General fort admission