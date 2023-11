SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We were first introduced to Kayla Lavine when she was 10.

Kayla’s dream was to attend a summer dance program in New York City.

The Extraordinary Talent Fund helped make it happen.

You can watch Kayla’s story in the player above including stints in the Music Man Broadway musical as well as “Mean Girls Musical”.

There’s also word of a movie debut.