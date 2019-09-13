Family: Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2010 file photo, Eddie Money sings the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri in Lawrence, Kan. Family members have said Eddie Money has died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

A publicist for Eddie Money says the rock star has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

___

Corrects that Eddie Money has died.