Female artists shine in 2020 CMA nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — The 2019 CMA Awards was themed around women’s contributions in country music, but this year the women really shine in the nominations.

This year the women come in swinging making up two, sometimes three of the five contenders in nearly every CMA Award category.

“I’m very encouraged that the women are coming on. They are getting the great songs, writing great songs and that’s where it all starts,” said Reba McEntire, who is co-hosting this year’s awards show.

Miranda Lambert reigns as the most-nominated CMA artist of the year with a total of seven nods. The latest nominations give Lambert a career total of 55 nominations and the title as the most nominated female in CMA history.

“How about Miranda being the most nominated female period? Which is so well deserved, so well deserved. Yeah I’m really proud of her, she is a beast,” stated Ashley McBryde.

Lambert fighting for the night’s top honor Entertainer of the Year, alongside “the fighter” herself Carrie Underwood.

“Love that there are two females in the Entertainer of the Year (category). That is a big deal,” said Ingrid Andress.

The last time two solo women faced off in the category was in 1979.

“There is a lot of girl power and I like that. I like seeing 2 women in Entertainer of the Year. I like seeing three girls in New Artists of the Year. I think it’s fun to see so many females,” Carly Pearce explained.

Pearce is back in the New Artist category, along with female newcomers Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress. Eyes are also on Maren Morris, a strong CMA Award contender with five nominations. Pearce is not far behind earning four.