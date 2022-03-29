NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rock band Foo Fighters is canceling all its upcoming tour dates including a scheduled May 1 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, following the death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The group was not included on the release Tuesday of the festival’s “cubes,” which list the times and stage assignments for every performance scheduled during the two-weekend event.

The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 festival will run from April 29 until May 1 and May 5 through May 8 at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

In an announcement via Twitter, the Foo Fighters confirmed the tour cancellation “in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.”

The tweet concluded: “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins died on Friday. He was 50.

Jazz Fest organizers have not announced a replacement.

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Charlie Wilson and Erykah Badu are among the headliners for this year’s festival.

Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists.