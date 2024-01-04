(KRON) – A former member of the rock group Mr. Bungle has been arrested on homicide charges in California following the disappearance of his girlfriend several weeks ago.

Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, 54, of El Cerrito, is accused of killing his girlfriend Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, according to the Capitola Police Department. Lengyel, who also goes by the name “Mylo Stone,” was previously identified by police as a person of interest following Herrmann’s disappearance last month.

Lengyel was arrested in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday, after investigators found human remains at Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley.

“The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office,” the Capitola Police Department wrote.

Theobald “Theo” Lengyel is arrested in Santa Cruz County on Jan. 2, 2024. (Capitola Police Department)

Herrmann, 61, of Capitola, was last seen alive on Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz. Her relatives reported her missing to police on Dec. 12, after she had missed a flight to Hawaii.

Police identified Lengyel as a person of interest in the wake of Herrmann’s disappearance. Her red Toyota Highlander SUV was found parked in front of Lengyel’s home in El Cerrito. Lengyel also refused to cooperate with police or help investigators find his missing girlfriend, according to the El Cerrito Police Department.

During the investigation, investigators with the Capitola and El Cerrito police departments attempted to piece together the couple’s activities and whereabouts leading up to Herrmann’s disappearance.

“As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved,” the Capitola police wrote in a statement issued in late December. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.”

Police did not release a possible motive behind the killing.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann went missing in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3, 2023. (El Cerrito PD/KRON)

Lengyel previously played saxophone for Mr. Bungle, an experimental rock band formed in Eureka, California. He is credited on Mr. Bungle’s first two studio albums (released in 1991 and 1995, respectively), but reportedly parted ways with the group shortly afterward due to creative differences, according to a 2005 interview with current Mr. Bungle musician Trevor Dunn.

Lengyel was booked on one count of first-degree murder Tuesday morning. He is currently listed among inmates at a Santa Cruz County jail with no bail, records show.

The case is being handed over to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office for charges to be filed.