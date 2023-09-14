LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fort William Henry spends every summer welcoming Lake George visitors to enjoy a slice of local history. On Sunday, it’s the local community that gets a turn at the Community Day at Fort William Henry.

From 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, visitors to Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center can enjoy BBQ food, live music by DJ Suzie Q and Fran, kids games, and tours of Fort William Henry’s fort and museum. The community day has changed in form a fair amount over the years, but the core mission is unchanged.

“It started as a clambake when I was a kid,” says Fort William Henry Corp. CEO Kathy Flacke Muncil. “Our goal was to give everyone a chance to relax after a long summer. I want everyone to feel the joy I did as a kid, running around the property on a beautiful September day.”

The annual community day directly supports Lake George Women in Need, an area nonprofit that supports women and families in need of food, clothing, medical aid and more around Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties.

Tickets for Community Day are priced at $40 for adults, $15 for kids ages 4-10, and free for ages 3 and under. Dinner includes chicken, sausage and peppers, burgers, hot dogs and clams, along with desserts provided by the Lake George Baking Company.