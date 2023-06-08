GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Park Theater invites live music to the city of Glens Falls every year – and in the summer, the bands come outside to be heard. The annual Summer Series Concerts by the Park schedule has been announced for 2023 – and there’s a lot to dance about.

The concert series kicks off on Friday, June 30, running until July 28. Each Friday evening, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., music comes to the bandshell at Crandall Park. All concerts are completely free, with donations to the Park Theater encouraged to keep the program going.

New this year, the summer concert series has something extra for anyone who comes hungry. A rotation of food trucks will be located at Crandall Park with different offerings each week.

This summer’s bands include:

The Ladles Friday, June 30 A female indie trio consisting of Katie Martucci, Caroline Kuhn, and Lucia Pontoniere

Hot Club of Saratoga Friday, July 7 Swing ensemble based around the styles of the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s, including many songs written by Django Reinhardt

Reese Fulmer & the Carriage House Band Friday, July 14 Folk music similar to Iron & Wine or Josh Ritter

The Clements Brothers Friday, July 21 Identical twins George and Charles Clements, along with drummer Mike Harmon, cover a range of bluegrass, jazz and classical roots

Girl Blue Friday, July 28 Acoustic singer-songwriter Arielle O’Keefe, a Saratoga Springs native, has been featured on Spotify and viral charts, with music in national commercials



One additional show offsite has been added this summer. On Friday, June 16, Dr. Funke’s 100% Natural Good Time Family Band will take the stage with members of Chestnut Grove, Let’s Be Leonard and Wild Adriatic at The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road in Lake George.