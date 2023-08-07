RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ravena announced the return of their annual Friendship Festival in Mosher Park. The event is scheduled for August 26.

The festival will feature live music performances from Break-A-Legg, Musicats Quartet and Dusk ‘Til Dawn, as well as a fireworks show in the evening. The event will also offer a wide range of vendors and kids activities.

Friendship Festival will run from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Mosher Park is located at 2 Park Drive in Ravena.