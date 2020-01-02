Full trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A full trailer has been released for a movie made in western New York.

The John Krasinski-helmed A Quiet Place Part II follows his critically acclaimed 2018 movie, in which he both starred and directed.

Hype for the sequel has been huge around western New York, with many “Krasinski sightings” reported in the area as filming took place this past year.

Film crews were seen working in places like Buffalo, Akron, North Tonawanda, and further north in Olcott.

In the previously released teaser for the movie, not much was revealed, but a careful eye can catch a number of western New York locations in the new trailer.

One of the more noticeable spots shows the Grand Island bridges.

Here is the trailer for the movie, which is set to be released in theaters on March 20: