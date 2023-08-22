GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This fall, a beloved hard rock band is coming to the city of Glens Falls to do just what the title of their latest album suggests. Godsmack is headed to Cool Insuring Arena and “Lighting Up the Sky.”

The group comes to Glens Falls on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Celebrating the release of their eighth album, the Grammy-nominated band is traveling with Michigan-based metal band I Prevail.

The Glens Falls show is the final stop on Godsmack’s tour, starting in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, on Sept. 3. An artist presale starts on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with full ticket sales starting on Friday, Aug. 25.

Godsmack’s fall 2023 tour includes stops in Florida, Ohio, and various parts of Canada. Prior to Glens Falls, the tour stops at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, on Oct. 22.