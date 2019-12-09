Golden Globes 2020: Complete list of nominees

Golden Globe Ambassadors Paris Brosnan, right, and Dylan Brosnan, from left, pose with presenters Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson on stage following the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are in, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood are celebrating recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson presented some of the categories honoring the best in film and television Monday morning.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Check out the list of nominees below, which will be updated:

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best TV Series, Comedy

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Parasite”

“Les Misérables”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is My Name”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best Television Series, Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” from “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Guđnadóttir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

This is a developing story.