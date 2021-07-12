Goo Goo Dolls to conclude 2022 tour in Buffalo

Johnny Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of the band The Goo Goo Dolls perform in concert at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To conclude their 2022 North American tour, the Goo Goo Dolls are coming home.

The band will be in their hometown of Buffalo on September 24, 2022. And what better day for tickets to go on sale than 7-16?

“It’s a dream come true for us to be able to return home and play the premiere venue in Buffalo, a city that’s always meant so much to us,” singer and guitarist John Rzeznik says. “We can’t wait to share such a special night with all of our hometown friends and family.”

This Friday at 10 a.m., anyone hoping to go to the show at KeyBank Center can buy tickets at Ticketmaster or the band’s website. Prices range from $29.50 to $99.50.

Bassist Robby Takac, who also founded the Music Is Art Festival, says “It’s going to be great to be able to do a full scale summer show downtown again. It’s been way too long and it’s definitely time for something special like this again!”